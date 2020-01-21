January 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) Receives a New Rating from Clarus

By Ryan Adsit

VIVO Cannabis (VVCIFResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $0.70 price target from Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.21, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #282 out of 5855 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on VIVO Cannabis is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $0.93 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, VIVO Cannabis has an average volume of 143.8K.

VIVO Cannabis, Inc. engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis, Patient Clinic, and Corporate. The Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical purposes and for the adult-use market.

