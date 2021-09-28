Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Receives an Overweight from J.P. Morgan

Uncategorized

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul J Chung reiterated an Overweight rating on Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) on August 4 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.62.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vivint Smart Home with a $15.33 average price target, representing a 53.3% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Chung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Diebold Nixdorf, Clear Secure, and Logitech.

Based on Vivint Smart Home’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $355 million and GAAP net loss of $74.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $304 million and had a GAAP net loss of $157 million.

Provides smart home security system