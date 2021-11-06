Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 19, Michael Raab from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR65.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vitesco Technologies Group AG with a $75.09 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Vitesco Technologies Group AG focuses on the development and production of components and system solutions for the powertrain of hybrid and electric vehicles and combustion engine-based vehicles. Its portfolio includes 48 Volt electrification solutions, electric drives, and power electronics for hybrid and battery electric vehicles. Furthermore, the product range counts electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components, and pumps as well as solutions for exhaust after-treatment. Its operating segments are Electronic Controls, Electrification Technology, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing.