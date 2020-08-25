Vital Farms (VITL) Initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vital Farms (VITL – Research Report) and a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Vital Farms has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VITL in relation to earlier this year.

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee.