Vista Gold (VGZ) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 57.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Gold with a $3.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.79. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 658.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VGZ in relation to earlier this year.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.