Vista Gold (VGZ) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25.

Vista Gold’s market cap is currently $95.24M and has a P/E ratio of 46.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.48.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.