Visa (V) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report issued on January 31, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V – Research Report), with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.97, close to its 52-week high of $210.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 82.8% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.37, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Visa’s market cap is currently $349.5B and has a P/E ratio of 38.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.70.

