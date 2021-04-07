VirTra (VTSI) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on VirTra (VTSI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.33.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VirTra with a $9.00 average price target, which is a 73.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on VirTra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.57 million and net profit of $1.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $65.75K.

VirTra, Inc. engages in the development and sale of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational or civilian use. Its simulators use software, hardware and content to create realistic training that does not require live ammunition or less-than-lethal munitions. The company was founded by Robert D. Ferris in May 1993 and headquartered in Tempe, AZ.