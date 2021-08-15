Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on August 12, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viracta Therapeutics with a $33.50 average price target.

