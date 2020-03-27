Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on Viomi Technology Co (VIOT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.12, close to its 52-week low of $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Ehang Holdings Ltd, and Niu Technologies.

Viomi Technology Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

Based on Viomi Technology Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $72.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $565 million and had a GAAP net loss of $59.83 million.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of developing and selling Internet-of-things-enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Chen Xiao Ping in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.