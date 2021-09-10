Vincera Pharma (VINC) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD maintained a Buy rating on Vincera Pharma (VINC – Research Report) on August 13 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.39.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #5966 out of 7641 analysts.

Vincera Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, implying a 74.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.75 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, Vincera Pharma has an average volume of 150.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VINC in relation to earlier this year.

LifeSci Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.