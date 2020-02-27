February 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

By Carrie Williams

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.6% and a 32.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, which is a 180.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019