Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.6% and a 32.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, which is a 180.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.