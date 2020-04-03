Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.38, close to its 52-week low of $3.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Seattle Genetics, Beyondspring, and Exelixis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viking Therapeutics with a $14.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.03 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.33M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.