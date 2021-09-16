September 16, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Gets a Buy Rating from Acumen Capital

By George MacDonald

In a report issued on August 4, Nick Corcoran from Acumen Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viemed Healthcare with a $13.00 average price target, implying an 111.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Corcoran has an average return of 21.7% when recommending Viemed Healthcare.

According to TipRanks.com, Corcoran is ranked #2063 out of 7641 analysts.

Based on Viemed Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.4 million and net profit of $1.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.85 million and had a net profit of $19.41 million.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment that provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

