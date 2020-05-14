Viela Bio (VIE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Viela Bio (VIE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viela Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $70.66 and a one-year low of $18.20. Currently, Viela Bio has an average volume of 115K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viela Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), designed to target CD19, a molecule expressed on the surface of a broad range of immune system B cells. The company was founded on December 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.