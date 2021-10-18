Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Initiated with a Buy at BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 56.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Vicarious Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, which is a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RBOT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

D8 Holdings Corp is a blank check company.