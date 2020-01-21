VF (VFC) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on VF (VFC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.4% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VF is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.75, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.25 and a one-year low of $76.35. Currently, VF has an average volume of 2.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Clarence Otis, a Director at VFC sold 16,930 shares for a total of $1,543,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.