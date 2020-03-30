VF (VFC) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Hold rating on VF (VFC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $89.24 average price target, which is a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

VF’s market cap is currently $22.81B and has a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.13.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. The Active segment is a group of activity-based lifestyle brands which offers active apparel, footwear and accessories. The Work segment consists of work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear and occupational apparel sold through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and business-to-business channels. The Jeans segment markets denim and related casual apparel products globally. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and headquartered in Greensboro, NC.