Veru (VERU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Oppenheimer gave Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Veru today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.32, close to its 52-week high of $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Veru has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67, implying a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.74 and a one-year low of $1.18. Currently, Veru has an average volume of 358K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERU in relation to earlier this year.

Veru, Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care as well as urology specialty pharmaceuticals.