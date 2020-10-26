Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Hold rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $211.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $303.79, which is a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $281.00 price target.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and net profit of $837 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $941 million and had a net profit of $267 million.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. It focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.