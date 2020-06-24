Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Menlo Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67.

Based on Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.48 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.