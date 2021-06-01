Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Northland Securities gave Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 49.7% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.25, implying a 96.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.42 and a one-year low of $6.02. Currently, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 112.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRCA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.