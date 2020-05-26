Verra Mobility (VRRM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Verra Mobility (VRRM – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

Verra Mobility has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.30, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Verra Mobility’s market cap is currently $1.64B and has a P/E ratio of 44.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRRM in relation to earlier this year.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.