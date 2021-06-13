Verona Pharma (VRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on June 10, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verona Pharma with a $20.00 average price target, which is a 177.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Verona Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.