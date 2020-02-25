Veritone (VERI) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.21, close to its 52-week low of $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 49.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veritone with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Veritone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.78 million.

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services.