Veritas Investment Research Downgrades MTY Food Group (MTYFF) to Sell

Veritas Investment Research analyst Veritas Investment downgraded MTY Food Group (MTYFF – Research Report) to Sell yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.00, close to its 52-week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.15.

The company has a one-year high of $56.55 and a one-year low of $28.58. Currently, MTY Food Group has an average volume of 424.

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands include, but not limited to Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indienne, TiKi-MiNG, TuTTi FRUTTi, View&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country style, Croissant Plus, JUGO JUICE, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, and Thai Express, Valentine. The company was founded by Stanley Ma in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.