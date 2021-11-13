Veritas Investment Research Believes Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Still Has Room to Grow

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS – Research Report) received a Buy rating from Veritas Investment Research analyst Veritas Investment yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.45, close to its 52-week high of $68.02.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Nova Scotia with a $69.08 average price target.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.68 billion and net profit of $2.46 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.65 billion and had a net profit of $1.36 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BNS in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1832, Canada-based Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management.