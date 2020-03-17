Vericel (VCEL) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vericel (VCEL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.84, close to its 52-week low of $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.95 and a one-year low of $10.50. Currently, Vericel has an average volume of 637.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCEL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Dominick Colangelo, the President & CEO of VCEL bought 23,438 shares for a total of $56,204.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel.