Verastem (VSTM) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

In a report issued on March 20, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.76.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verastem with a $4.50 average price target, implying a 145.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.80 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 36.0% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Catalyst Biosciences.

Based on Verastem’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.06 million and GAAP net loss of $37.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VSTM in relation to earlier this year.

Verastem, Inc., operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA™ (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies. The indication in FL is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. In addition, it is developing the focal adhesion kinase inhibitor defactinib, which is being evaluated in three separate clinical collaborations in combination with immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of various different cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and mesothelioma. Verastem, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., CSPS Pharmaceutical Group Limited and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.