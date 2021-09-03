Vera Bradley (VRA) Gets a Hold Rating from Telsey Advisory

In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Vera Bradley (VRA – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.14.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vera Bradley with a $14.00 average price target, which is a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.62 and a one-year low of $6.05. Currently, Vera Bradley has an average volume of 272.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRA in relation to earlier this year.

Vera Bradley, Inc. designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through two segments: Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment consists of the sales of Vera Bradley products through full-price and outlet stores. The Indirect segment handles the sales of Vera Bradley products to specialty retailers, which are located in the United States. It also offers accessories, which includes wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, cosmetics cases, and paper and gift products. The company was founded by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, IN.