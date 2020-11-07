Ventas (VTR) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on June 19, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ventas (VTR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Healthcare Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Hold with an average price target of $39.89, which is a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.38 and a one-year low of $13.35. Currently, Ventas has an average volume of 3.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VTR in relation to earlier this year.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.