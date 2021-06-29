Venator Materials (VNTR) Gets a Buy Rating from Craig-Hallum

Uncategorized

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine reiterated a Buy rating on Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) on May 28 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.69.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Venator Materials with a $5.70 average price target, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 13, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Stine is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Stine covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Chart Industries, Nuvve Holding, and Blue Bird.

Based on Venator Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $553 million and GAAP net loss of $21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $532 million and had a net profit of $7 million.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber and water treatment businesses. The company offers its products under the brands TIOXIDE, HOMBITAN, HOMBITEC, UVTITAN, ALTRIS, DAVIS COLORS, GRANUFIN, FERROXIDE, HOLIDAY PGMENTS, COPPERAS RED, HOMBIKAT, DELTIO, SACHTOLITH, ECOLIFE, and NICASAL. Venator Materials was founded on April 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Wynyard Park, the United Kingdom.