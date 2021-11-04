Velocity Financial (VEL) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Buy rating on Velocity Financial (VEL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.86, close to its 52-week high of $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 81.8% success rate. Delaney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Granite Point Mortgage, and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velocity Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

Velocity Financial’s market cap is currently $405.6M and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VEL in relation to earlier this year.

Velocity Financial, Inc. operates a real estate finance company. It originates and manages investor loans secured by residential rental and small commercial properties. The company was founded by Christopher D. Farrar and Jeffrey T. Taylor in 2004 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.