October 26, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Financial   No comments

Velo3D (VLD) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

By Jason Carr

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 66.6% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Velo3D with a $15.00 average price target, implying a 75.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

