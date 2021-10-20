Veeva Systems (VEEV) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Bhavan Suri from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems (VEEV – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $319.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, and Qualtrics International.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $348.44.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Veeva Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $456 million and net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $354 million and had a net profit of $93.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VEEV in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Ronald Codd, a Director at VEEV sold 23,125 shares for a total of $6,920,019.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in California, Veeva Systems, Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions are focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.