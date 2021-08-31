Veeva Systems (VEEV) Receives a Buy from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems (VEEV – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $332.65, close to its 52-week high of $343.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeva Systems with a $400.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $343.96 and a one-year low of $235.74. Currently, Veeva Systems has an average volume of 585.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VEEV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2021, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas, the CMO of VEEV sold 2,125 shares for a total of $644,832.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in California, Veeva Systems, Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions are focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.