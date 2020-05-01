Vectrus (VEC) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus (VEC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 35.8% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

Vectrus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

The company has a one-year high of $59.25 and a one-year low of $28.90. Currently, Vectrus has an average volume of 134.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VEC in relation to earlier this year.

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution. It supports the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy in both domestic and international environments, geographically ranging from the U.S. to Europe and Southwest Asia. The Information Technology & Network Communications capabilities consist of communications, system-of system engineering and software development, mission services, management and service support, network and cybersecurity, and systems installation & activation for the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy. The company was founded on February 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.