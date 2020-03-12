Vectrus (VEC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Vectrus (VEC – Research Report) on March 10 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 40.7% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vectrus with a $62.33 average price target, which is a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Noble Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vectrus’ market cap is currently $515.1M and has a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services.