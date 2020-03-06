VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

VBI Vaccines (VBIV – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $4.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.67, which is a 251.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on VBI Vaccines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.