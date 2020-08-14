Vaxcyte (PCVX) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Vaxcyte (PCVX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxcyte with a $46.25 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCVX in relation to earlier this year.

Vaxcyte Inc is a vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing novel vaccines to treat patients suffering from most common and deadly diseases.