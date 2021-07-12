Vaxart (VXRT) Receives a New Rating from Brookline Capital Markets

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vaxart (VXRT – Research Report) on July 7 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.07.

Raja has an average return of 348.5% when recommending Vaxart.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is ranked #1243 out of 7592 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaxart is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.50, representing a 70.6% upside. In a report issued on June 24, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.90 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Vaxart has an average volume of 18.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VXRT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biota Holdings Ltd. operates as an anti infective drug development firm. The company was founded on October 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Notting Hil, Australia.