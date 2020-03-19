Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.95, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 21.7% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on Vascular Biogenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.87 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids.