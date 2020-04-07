Varonis Systems (VRNS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Robert W. Baird gave Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 60.4% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.08, representing a 63.4% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Varonis Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.56 million and GAAP net loss of $14.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.52 million and had a net profit of $6.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRNS in relation to earlier this year.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.