Varex Imaging (VREX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Varex Imaging (VREX – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Varex Imaging with a $32.50 average price target.

Varex Imaging’s market cap is currently $982.4M and has a P/E ratio of 90.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.46.

Varex Imaging Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells x-ray imaging components. Its components include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components for use in applications, including radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, radiation therapy, computer-aided detection, and industrial applications. The Industrial segment deals with products for use in the security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders and nondestructive examination in a variety of applications. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.