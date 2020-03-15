Vanda (VNDA) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Vanda (VNDA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.24, close to its 52-week low of $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.98 and a one-year low of $9.42. Currently, Vanda has an average volume of 624.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VNDA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.