Valero Energy (VLO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Roger Read from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Read covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valero Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.00, implying a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.99 and a one-year low of $31.00. Currently, Valero Energy has an average volume of 4.38M.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations. The Ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Renewable Diesel covers the operations of Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC. The company was founded on January 1, 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.