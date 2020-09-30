Valero Energy (VLO) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO – Research Report) on September 28. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.58.

Valero Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.64, which is a 57.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Valero Energy’s market cap is currently $18.28B and has a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations. The Ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Renewable Diesel covers the operations of Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC. The company was founded on January 1, 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.