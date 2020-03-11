Vail Resorts (MTN) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Marc Torrente maintained a Hold rating on Vail Resorts (MTN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.90, close to its 52-week low of $170.64.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vail Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $233.33.

Vail Resorts’ market cap is currently $7.16B and has a P/E ratio of 24.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.03.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities.