March 11, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Vail Resorts (MTN) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

By Austin Angelo

Wells Fargo analyst Marc Torrente maintained a Hold rating on Vail Resorts (MTNResearch Report) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.90, close to its 52-week low of $170.64.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vail Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $233.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vail Resorts’ market cap is currently $7.16B and has a P/E ratio of 24.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019