March 10, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Vail Resorts (MTN) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Patrick Scholes from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts (MTNResearch Report), with a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.55, close to its 52-week low of $170.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Scholes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Scholes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Royal Caribbean.

Vail Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $246.00, which is a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vail Resorts’ market cap is currently $7.33B and has a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019