Usio (USIO) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Usio (USIO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.08, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.6% and a 31.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Usio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Usio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.09 million and GAAP net loss of $1.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $813.2K.

USIO, Inc. engages in providing integrated payment solutions. It also offers prepaid card processing and program management services for various other card programs including incentive cards for clinical trial recipients, consumer gift cards, rebate cards, and various other card programs that can be branded or white labeled. The company was founded by Louis A. Hoch and Michael R. Long in July 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.